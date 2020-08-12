Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Releases Earnings Results

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.58. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.08.

In related news, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXGT shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

