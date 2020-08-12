Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €11.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €11.90 ($14.00) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.08 ($16.56).

ETR:SZG opened at €13.34 ($15.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.25 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a fifty-two week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.72.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

