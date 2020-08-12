Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,687 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,351.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.06 on Wednesday, hitting $435.23. 1,900,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

