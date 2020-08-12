Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785,631 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 29.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,771,636. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $230.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

