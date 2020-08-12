Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,065 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up 3.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,668,000 after buying an additional 680,347 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,125,000 after buying an additional 1,344,413 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,099,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,176,000 after buying an additional 1,076,974 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,579,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after buying an additional 846,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,539,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,913,000 after buying an additional 297,498 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,569. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.6555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

