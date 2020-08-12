Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $100,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.