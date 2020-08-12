BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, BASIC has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $547,021.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00141488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.45 or 0.01801827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00186213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00123237 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,360,453,457 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.