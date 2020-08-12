Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 71,743 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,743 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 337,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

