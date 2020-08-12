Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2,008.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,849 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 254,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 143,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,250. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

