Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 36,351 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,454,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $218.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,115. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

