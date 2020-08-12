Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.08.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.20. 2,111,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.50. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

