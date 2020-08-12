Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 456,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 541,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 157,168 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.06. 4,823,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

