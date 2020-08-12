Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,767 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 362,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $75.15. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

