Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,028 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. 4,005,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,416. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.