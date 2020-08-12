Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $23.84 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 229,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.24. 2,645,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

