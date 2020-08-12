Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 361,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,138,000. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 7.23% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,556,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,173. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.