Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,000. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 2.11% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 188,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,445. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44.

