Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 230,352 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 2,332.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,352 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 256.6% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,815. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

