Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 65,725 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 212,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 276,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

