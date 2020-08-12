Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 67,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,745 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 224,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 824,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after buying an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 744,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 672,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. 185,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,790. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.