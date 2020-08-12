Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 231,569 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.33. 639,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

