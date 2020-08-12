Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 185,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,752. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

