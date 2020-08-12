Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 85,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $334.14. 3,603,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

