Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Takes $8.66 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $119.97.

