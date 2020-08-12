Beldex (BDX) Achieves Market Cap of $60.99 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0622 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $60.99 million and approximately $29,401.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00047196 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000075 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.