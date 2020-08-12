Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 14,243 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of S&P Global worth $130,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3,331.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 590.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.62.

SPGI traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,717. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

