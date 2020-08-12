Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $126,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $23.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.61. 11,607,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,616,275. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $460.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.20 and its 200 day moving average is $316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.26.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

