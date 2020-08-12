Bessemer Group Inc. Has $140.83 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,104 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of WEX worth $140,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in WEX by 334.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,359. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.06.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

