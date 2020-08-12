BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 120,803 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

SLB stock opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

