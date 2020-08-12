BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 5,843 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $14,765,469. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.