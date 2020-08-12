BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after acquiring an additional 389,084 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,569,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,309,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after purchasing an additional 124,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,094,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 70.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,055,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.