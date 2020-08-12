BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 10,045 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,546 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,133,000 after acquiring an additional 807,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

