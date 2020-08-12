BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 13,811 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERIE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $227.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $657.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

