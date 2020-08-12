BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $1.43 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

