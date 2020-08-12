Birdchain (BIRD) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Birdchain has a total market cap of $134,853.59 and $31,812.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,250,433 tokens. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

