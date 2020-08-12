Bitcoin Incognito Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,628.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $126,593.78 and $1,628.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.