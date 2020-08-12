Blacer Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00478036 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012965 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003426 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

