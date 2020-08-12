BlackCoin (BLK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $15,171.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00023832 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 171.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012637 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,122,538 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

