BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 116.7% in January

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BKN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 29,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,568. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

