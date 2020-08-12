BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Up 109.1% in January

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 116,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,717. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

