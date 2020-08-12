Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $177.68. 166,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,662,896. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.