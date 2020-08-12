BQT Achieves Market Cap of $817,746.63 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $817,746.63 and approximately $2,631.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $752.85 or 0.06476465 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00047789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014635 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,104,737 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

