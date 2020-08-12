BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Releases Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $178,196.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,806,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock worth $84,978,697. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

