Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,558.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $72,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.04. 232,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.15.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

