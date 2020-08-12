Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,861. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

