Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.19). Propetro reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $395.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.94 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen raised Propetro to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Propetro from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 1,518,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Propetro has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.85.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

