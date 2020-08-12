Brokerages Expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Vectrus stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.28. 153,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other Vectrus news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter worth $39,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth $101,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

