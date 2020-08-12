Brokers Set Expectations for DISH Network Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DISH Network in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DISH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $34,948,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

