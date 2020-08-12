BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and CoinExchange. BUZZCoin has a market capitalization of $232,682.76 and $7.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

