Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Cabot worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,842.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 315,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cabot by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

